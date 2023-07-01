Brand New! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch home in McKee Creek Village. Open kitchen, dining, and living room sit at the back of the house with views of the woods lining the private backyard. Beautiful upgrades throughout to include 36" upper wood cabinets w crown molding in the kitchen, along with Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, electric oven, electric range, microwave, and refrigerator. Wifi enabled garage door, electric water heater, garbage disposal, and brand-new washer and dryer. Great location! Be the first to occupy this new home!