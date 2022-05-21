 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,000

Great Kingstree neighborhood with fenced-in backyard. Brand new water filtration system for the entire house. Freshly painted and new carpet downstairs. $2000/month includes lawn maintenance. $50/month can be knocked off if the tenant mows the lawn.

