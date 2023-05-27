Absolutely stunning University area End Unit townhome ! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a huge 2 car garage plus bonus loft upstairs. Brand New - never lived in home and possibly no better value for the money. Sweet hard wood flooring downstairs with big open kitchen. Granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Spacious secondary bedrooms plus primary bedroom upstairs. Extra custom touches everywhere. Plenty of parking all around. Just blocks away from community pool, clubhouse and picnic area. Washer and dryer to be included. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and interstates.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,000
