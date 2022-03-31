 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,000

Ready for you to call home today! Stunning home located in sought after Davis Lake. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT! Perfect floorplan with entertaining in mind! Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and Granite counters, gorgeous tile back splash and two pantries! All bedrooms are located upstairs plus loft/bonus room, excellent for home office, playroom or guest area. Treed backyard with large deck. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants...list goes on and on! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Call today for your personal showing. Sorry no smoking or pets allowed.

