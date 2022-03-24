 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,025

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,025

Be one of the first to live in this brand new beautiful 3 bedroom home!welcomes guests with a cozy foyer that opens up into an expansive living area. the kitchen comes complete with granite countertop, white cabinets and brand new energy efficient appliances! upstairs features a spacious loft area. Homeowners will love their master suite with private bath and walk-in closet! Community includes Playground and Recreation Area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the yard. No pets. No smoking and no vaping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts