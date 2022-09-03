 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,050

FOR RENT 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse at Davis Lake! This home offers an Open floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, SS Appliances, and full yard maintenance!! Call for details and to schedule a time to view the home.

