 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,050

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,050

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,050

This idyllic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is on a cul-de-sac in the popular neighborhood of Bradfield Farms. This home features a bright spacious floorplan, hardwood & carpet throughout, fresh paint, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast area to the side. From the kitchen is the living room with a cozy fireplace and a great space for entertaining. The main bedroom is spacious with carpet, vaulted ceilings, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. This community offers a great pool and tennis court that is in walking distance from the home. Located in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District and settled near 1-485, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, schools, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts