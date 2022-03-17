3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,050

This idyllic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is on a cul-de-sac in the popular neighborhood of Bradfield Farms. This home features a bright spacious floorplan, hardwood & carpet throughout, fresh paint, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast area to the side. From the kitchen is the living room with a cozy fireplace and a great space for entertaining. The main bedroom is spacious with carpet, vaulted ceilings, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. This community offers a great pool and tennis court that is in walking distance from the home. Located in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District and settled near 1-485, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, schools, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!