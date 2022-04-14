3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,099

This upscale townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a rear covered porch, and more than 1,700 square feet. The first floor has a beadboard drop zone in the garage entry for convenient storage. Another thoughtful feature in this home is the pocket office, which has white cabinets for storage and a granite desk. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The primary bath has a tiled shower with listello accents and a bench seat, and the hall bath has been upgraded to include a double-bowl vanity. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas and metal balusters accent the stairs. Schedule your tour today.