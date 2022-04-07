This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is in the popular community of Townes at University East. This home features a bright open floor plan, hardwood & carpet flooring throughout, and a single car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large island, 2 breakfast bars, and a sliding glass door that leads to the back patio. The great room has tons of natural light, a ½ bath, and is a great space for having friends and family over. The spacious main bedroom is on the second floor and has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District and settled near Hwy 24 and 1-485, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,100
