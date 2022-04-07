 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,100

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,100

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home is in the popular community of Townes at University East. This home features a bright open floor plan, hardwood & carpet flooring throughout, and a single car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large island, 2 breakfast bars, and a sliding glass door that leads to the back patio. The great room has tons of natural light, a ½ bath, and is a great space for having friends and family over. The spacious main bedroom is on the second floor and has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District and settled near Hwy 24 and 1-485, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts