This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,820 sq. ft. home in the Reserve at Canyon Hills Community in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! The spacious open plan of the main floor includes luxury vinyl plank flooring and a comfortable, carpeted living room with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and a dining area with access to the back yard. Enjoy eating and entertaining on the patio in your large fenced in back yard! The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and an en suite bathroom with a large vanity. Two more bedrooms, a great loft and another full bathroom will give you plenty of room to spread out in this fantastic home. Pets are conditional based on Pet Screening results and will require a Non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. ***Security deposit will be the minimum of one, but not more than two months rent.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,140
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: In one magnificent spring, the Northwest boys golf team erased more than 3 decades of futility
CONCORD – There aren’t many teams in Cabarrus County – in any sport – that made the astounding leap that the Northwest Cabarrus boys golf team…
She’ll have the time of her life — again. Not only will Jennifer Grey return for the “Dirty Dancing” sequel, first announced by Lionsgate in 2020, but the film will take place where her character Baby and Johnny’s (Patrick Swayze) summer romance took center stage in the original film. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” a voiceover said Thursday at Lionsgate’s Cinemacon ...
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With his dad guiding them, Carnes and his doubles partner, Gomez, have dream season
MOUNT PLEASANT — The final year of Jadon Carnes’ high school athletic career had already gotten off to a sterling start.
The latest: Vicky White, who was set to retire the day she went missing, made some major financial moves leading up to the escape.
Today is Cabarrus Law Enforcement Day and two special ceremonies will take place. Today is also a good day to remember a man who served our co…
District: Cabarrus County
District: Cabarrus County
My name is Tahira. I am a Muslim girl from Afghanistan. On Aug. 22, 2021, my family fled Afghanistan because of war. We have lived in the Unit…
District: Cabarrus County