 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,820 sq. ft. home in the Reserve at Canyon Hills Community in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! The spacious open plan of the main floor includes luxury vinyl plank flooring and a comfortable, carpeted living room with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and a dining area with access to the back yard. Enjoy eating and entertaining on the patio in your large fenced in back yard! The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and an en suite bathroom with a large vanity. Two more bedrooms, a great loft and another full bathroom will give you plenty of room to spread out in this fantastic home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts