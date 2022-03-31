This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,820 sq. ft. home in the Reserve at Canyon Hills Community in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! The spacious open plan of the main floor includes luxury vinyl plank flooring and a comfortable, carpeted living room with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and a dining area with access to the back yard. Enjoy eating and entertaining on the patio in your large fenced in back yard! The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and an en suite bathroom with a large vanity. Two more bedrooms, a great loft and another full bathroom will give you plenty of room to spread out in this fantastic home.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was an apparent suicide, officials said.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Paxton among Cabarrus coaches who bravely left what they love for WHO they love
CONCORD — This is a bittersweet column for me to write.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
Ely Lilly. Kroger. Red Bull. Recently, these familiar corporate names have been in the local news. Each has received an economic development i…
Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might b…
The tiebreaker: Seventh -- and final? -- matchup between Cabarrus products Black, Moore has coaches excited, torn
CONCORD — For the first time in more than two decades, Cabarrus County will be represented at the NCAA tournament’s Final Four.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
At an age when many young people are focused on video games and social media sites, Cayden Ebright is a veteran entrepreneur and an office old…
The trail is about 2.7 miles of natural surface.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.