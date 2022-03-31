3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,820 sq. ft. home in the Reserve at Canyon Hills Community in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! The spacious open plan of the main floor includes luxury vinyl plank flooring and a comfortable, carpeted living room with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and a dining area with access to the back yard. Enjoy eating and entertaining on the patio in your large fenced in back yard! The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and an en suite bathroom with a large vanity. Two more bedrooms, a great loft and another full bathroom will give you plenty of room to spread out in this fantastic home.