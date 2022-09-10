3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,195

his 3-bed, 2-bath home is located on a quiet tree-lined street just 20 minutes from downtown Charlotte. The open family room and the entire first floor are planked in upgraded LVP flooring. A full suite of stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and white shaker cabinetry will inspire your inner chef. The main bedroom features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual sink vanity. The secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom. Additionally, this home comes with a lush green backyard, hookups for your washer/dryer, and a two-car garage.