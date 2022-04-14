3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,195

A two garage and a gorgeous front porch bring you onto hardwood flooring in this spacious, upgraded home. The living room has a fireplace, a ceiling fan and sliding door access to the sunroom and patio in the back yard. A half wall looks into the kitchen with granite countertops, an island and a stainless steel appliance package. Wood cabinetry, a tile backsplash and tiled floor complete the attractive kitchen and dining area. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling with fan and an en suite bath. The primary bathroom has a dual sink vanity and a walk in shower. Two morel bedrooms and two additional full bathrooms will give you plenty of room to relax or entertain in this fantastic home.