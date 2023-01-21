3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,200

2 Car Garage Single Family 3 bed /2.5 bath Home Available for Rent. Downstairs for family time in the open-concept living area. Cinnamon Walnut flooring, Linen cabinets with Charcoal quartz countertops, Magnolia Bloom carpet in our Inspire package. Upstairs has spacious Master bedroom with attached closet, 2 bedrooms , secondary full bath and spacious Loft. Homes comes with Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer. Conveniently located off I-485 and near downtown Mint Hill, Larkhaven Hills will soon feature a clubhouse and community pool. Known for their energy-efficient features, homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.