 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,200

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,200

2 Car Garage Single Family 3 bed /2.5 bath Home Available for Rent. Downstairs for family time in the open-concept living area. Cinnamon Walnut flooring, Linen cabinets with Charcoal quartz countertops, Magnolia Bloom carpet in our Inspire package. Upstairs has spacious Master bedroom with attached closet, 2 bedrooms , secondary full bath and spacious Loft. Homes comes with Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer. Conveniently located off I-485 and near downtown Mint Hill, Larkhaven Hills will soon feature a clubhouse and community pool. Known for their energy-efficient features, homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upcoming movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” an adaptation of the best-selling and beloved by generations novel by Judy Blume, dropped its first trailer Thursday ahead of hitting the silver screen this spring. Last week, Lionsgate released the trailer for the film adaptation of the iconic coming-of-age book from 1970. The trailer shows sixth-grader Margaret ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts