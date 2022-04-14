3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,240

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Reedy Creek Plantation. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, vinyl plank & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2-car garage. The kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. From the kitchen is the combined dining and living area that has a cozy fireplace and a sliding glass door that leads to the covered back patio and fenced-in yard and is a great space for entertaining. The spacious main bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with dual sinks. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. This neighborhood offers a pool, a clubhouse, and a playground. Located in the university area and in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district. Settled near I-485 giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community!