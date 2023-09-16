Brand new - never lived in North Charlotte townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a garage. Convenient access to 85 and 485 as well as the University area. Sweet main floor living area leading to private back yard. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops and a pantry. Plenty of counter and cabinet space. Nice vinyl wood flooring. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs with big laundry room. Primary bedroom has walkin closets and attached bath. Plenty of designer features include quartz counters in bathrooms and tile showers. Washer and dryer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,250
