3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,295

Immaculate home in Highland Park West subdivision with fenced, private backyard. , minutes from Concord Mills shopping and restaurants. Laminate wood in main living area, modern grey/white kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, granite, subway tile backsplash. Kitchen island overlooks the dining room and family room with gas fireplace. Backyard has a nice open patio as well as a covered gazebo with nice mature trees. Upstairs is open loft, with 2 guest bedrooms that share a hall bath. The primary bedroom has walk in closet, and dual sinks in en-suite bath. Available for mid december move in, minutes from Concord Mills shopping and restaurants. 2 car attached garage with epoxy floors, gas oven range, pets conditional, washer/dryer not included.