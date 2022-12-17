3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,300

Great Cabarrus county Location! Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 story Designer townhome. Boasting an open flowing floor plan. Spacious 3 bedrooms & a loft. Kitchen with SS appliances, ample cabinet & counter space, beautiful light fixtures, granite countertops, backsplash and center island, all beautifully laid out. This piece of stunner is all laid out on a neutral palette ready for your personal touch. Not to miss on the huge patio all set for relaxation for cookout with friends & family. Convenient to Harrisburg and University area shopping, Concord Mills, Ikea, Minutes to 485 and much more! Come see it today!!!