***Please copy and paste these coordinates into Google Maps to find the location of the townhouse: 35.289719, -80.671487*** A brand new energy-efficient 2-story townhome located in Farmington is available now! Open floor plan with a family room, oversized chef's kitchen, dining area, and powder room on the main floor, with a 2-car rear-entry garage with storage. A master bedroom with a stand-in shower and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a loft, and a laundry room complete the upper level. White cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a huge stand-in master shower enclosure. Conveniently located close to I-485 and Rocky River Rd. Water, gas, and electricity are tenants' responsibilities. Lawn maintenance and HOA fees will be paid by the owner. The washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the rent. Every tenant above the age of 18 will require a credit check, background check, proof of funds, or application fee.