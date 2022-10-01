 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,500

Great 2-story home in the Larkhaven Hills. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Great open floor plan lots of space. The 2nd level floor has a large Primary suite. Primary bath vanity with dual sinks and granite countertops. Oversize shower and huge walk-in closet. Also 2 more bedrooms and a large loft and laundry room too. 2 Car Garage.

