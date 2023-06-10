This beautiful, NEW, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is close to restaurants and shopping including the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Easy access to I-485 & I-77, and less than 15 minutes from The Charlotte Douglas Airport. Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the fantastic open concept floor plan. Spacious living room illuminated with natural light shining from all directions from all the windows. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave. Beautiful granite countertop in kitchen and all bathrooms. Second floor consist of a large primary bedroom. Primary bathroom has double sinks and a walk in shower as well as a walk in closet. Two secondary rooms, a full bath and a laundry closet round out the 2nd floor. Lawn mowing, water and basic internet and cable included. No Smoking. Pet conditional.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,500
