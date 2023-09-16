LOCATION! This stunning new townhome community is just minutes away from Plaza Midwood, one of Charlotte's most vibrant neighborhoods. It's less than a mile from dining, bars, and shopping, and only 3.5 miles from uptown with quick access to 277. Nestled between Central and Commonwealth Ave's, it's perfectly situated. New 3-story townhouse in Briar Creek: 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 1-car rear-entry garage. 1st floor: foyer, bedroom, bath. 2nd floor: kitchen, dining, family, powder, balcony. Quartz kitchen, Vinyl Plank flooring. 3rd floor: master, secondary bed, hallway bath, laundry. Rear deck off family room. The rent includes a premium Spectrum cable and internet package, as well as the Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and HOA fees. Tenant's responsibilities are Water and Electricity. A minimum 1-year lease is required, and short-term rentals or sub-leasing are not allowed. Background checks and application fees are required for tenants above 18 years.