Don't miss out on this fantastic 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in the Wendover Green community of the Costwold area! The main level of this home offers a beautiful open plan living area and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, an island and a breakfast bar! Enjoy the Charlotte weather on your balcony, just off the living room! The primary bedroom is on the upper floor with an en suite bath, adorned with a glass door shower, dual vanity and a walk-in closet. A second bed and bath are also on the upper level. The third floor includes a third bedroom and a loft area that opens to a rooftop terrace! There is a one acre nature preserve at the center of these townhomes. Front lawn care is provided; washer and dryer are included for tenant use. Two car tandem garage (lower level) that will fit full size vehicles and plenty of guest parking. Your new neighborhood is close to Grayson Park and an 8 minute drive to uptown!