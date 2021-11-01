3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $220,000

Welcome home to Newell Crossing! This updated and stunning move-in ready 3 bedroom end unit townhome has all new floors and paint. As you walk into the home there is a large dining area complete with bar top counter that opens to the large and clean kitchen. From there, you walk through to the extra large living room with two walls of windows that open up to your private patio. The back patio is fenced around and features a large storage shed! Back inside on the main floor is the laundry area and a half bath. As you walk upstairs, there is a landing area leading to either the owner's suite or guest rooms and bath. The oversized master has a huge walk-in closet and great en suite bath. The guest bedrooms have their own bath as well! All of this and more just seconds from University City, UNCC, 85, 485, 77 and Reedy Creek Park. Live just minutes from shopping, dining and entertaining! Check out the very low HOA dues.