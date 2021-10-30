3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $225,000

LOOK NO FURTHER...THIS IS EXACTLY THE ONE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! GORGEOUS, HIGHLY DESIREABLE & MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM townhome w/ a 1 CAR GARAGE! FRESH PAINT (Sherwin Williams, Agreeable Gray) throughout, PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, & FRESHLY STEAMED CARPET! This townhome is CLEAN, MODERN, SWANKY & READY TO BE YOURS! Featuring an OPEN FLOOR PLAN & conveniently located close to SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES, & ENTERTAINMENT. LARGE primary bedroom w/ a WALK-IN closet & VAULTED ceiling. SPACIOUS secondary bedrooms. EXTRA PARKING is conveniently located across from this unit for visitors. With quick access to I-485 you are conveniently located near UNCC, the University Area, & Harrisburg. Looking for outdoor activities? This unit has access to the COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND / RECREATIONAL AREA & POOL. You are also 3 miles away from Stallings Road Park. The REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED! Make an appointment to view TODAY! Once you do...YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE!