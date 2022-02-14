3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $225,000

Great turnkey investment opportunity! End unit 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story townhome with tenant in place. Lease slated to expire November 2022. The property has been well maintained. Open floor plan with primary suite on the main floor. Upstairs is 2 secondary bedrooms, full bath and a loft. Loft space can be used as a home office or homework area. Outside has large patio and storage area. Don't miss this opportunity!