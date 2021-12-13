3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $227,000

Multiple Offers Received: Please submit highest and best offers by 7PM Saturday 12/11/21! Amazing end-unit townhome in the heart of the University area will not disappoint! Great backyard and side yard. This move-in ready unit has a high vaulted ceiling in living room, with open staircase to 2nd floor. Owners suite on main floor. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in living room, as well as ceramic tile in kitchen - both installed 2017 + brand new microwave and oven! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer stay with the unit! Stay cozy in the winter with the warm fireplace and have fun entertaining in the summer, with the private end-unit backyard! This home is conveniently located to UNCC, shopping, grocery, Reedy Creek Nature Center, multiple parks, the library and more. Community features playground, pond, tennis courts and pool. Homeowners Insurance included in HOA price!