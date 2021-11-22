3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $229,900

 Skip to main content
This is a newly renovated 2 story & basement townhouse that's located in the Michaels Landing community. It has all new interior paint & flooring, new fixtures, and more. On the main level, you will see the lovely kitchen with all new granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, & beautiful vinyl plank floors. Next to the kitchen is the dining area—a spacious living room with many windows that bring in natural light. The upper level has two bedrooms with 1 full bath with a granite countertop. The lower level includes a private bedroom with a walk-in closet, a full bathroom with a granite countertop, a laundry closet, and 1 car garage. This home is conveniently located near lots of shops, restaurants, entertainment, & a few minutes to uptown Charlotte, Lynx Blue Line. Easy access to I-77 & I-485.

