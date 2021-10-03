3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $255,000

Very desirable Patio style end unit home, only attached to 1 other unit. HOA covers extetior maintenance, roof & lawn (front) maintenace. The Foyer leads to an open great room with cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, all New Flooring, neutral paint, Primary bedroom is located in the back for privacy with dual sink vanity. Current Home warranty is paid till April 2022 and transferrable. Seller is also under contract with Value Pest for $39 a Month, which is also transferrable.