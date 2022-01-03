3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $260,000

Watch Virtual Tour! Beautifully upgraded ground-level Condo with water view in the Highly Desired University Place neighborhood. Open living, dining and kitchen with gorgeous views of the large neighborhood lake right out the sliding back door. Tiled fireplace backsplash & marble flooring. Engineered hardwood floors throughout main living space w/ beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, & brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Main bedroom is carpeted w/ gorgeous views of the pond & triple-crown molding. En-suite bathroom upgraded (2016) w/ 2 sinks, step in shower, custom-made cabinets, & new plumbing/insulation. 2 other large bedrooms both w/ ceiling fans. BRAND NEW (2020) heating/AC system. Community is within walking distance to multiple shops w/ a NEW MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT COMING ACROSS THE STREET: https://www.watersedge-universityplace.com. Community pool. Water included in HOA. Don't miss this PERFECT property! Won't last long!