3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $280,000

Check out this beautiful townhome in Crossley Village! This home has a perfect layout with 3 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a large bathroom and walk-in closet. The open floorplan downstairs allows for easy entertaining, and the back of the unit opens to lawn and trees for additional privacy from rear neighbors. Just a few minutes from I-485, this home's location makes it easy to get where you want to go. Schedule your appointment today!