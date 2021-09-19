This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home that sits on a corner lot. A true open floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the main level. The living room opens to the kitchen with has modern cabinets, granite countertops, and all-black appliances. Lots of windows that bring in natural light. The upper level has a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets, and a deep garden tub in the master suite. The upper level also has 2 more spacious bedrooms and a hall bathroom. This community has a pool, playground, & clubhouse. Close to lots of shops & restaurants. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, and easy access to highways. Hurry, this won't last on the market.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $284,900
