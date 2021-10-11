3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $284,900

Stunning fully renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath gem in desirable Cambridge! This must see gives you a custom feel featuring a new AC system and furnace (2021), Water Heater (2021), New Garage door (2021), 6 year roof, new electric throughout, & countless Modern upgrades. The home boasts fresh paint throughout, new vinyl waterproof laminate, new fans in all rooms, matching kitchen & dining chandelier, door knobs, new carpet, new front door, new deck, and outside siding. Gorgeous New Kitchen upgraded with granite, soft-gray painted cabinets, backsplash, handles, disposal, faucet, & new SS appliances. Hall bath upgraded with new tile, light fixtures/faucets, toilet, & vanity, hardware, fan. Master bath is a custom must see with new tile, dual farmhouse vanities, Frameless shower door/hardware, faucet, bluetooth bath fan. Move in Ready! Deck just replaced and painted. Exterior has been painted, chimney replaced, exterior lights upgraded. Great location, Community pool, playground & walking trails.