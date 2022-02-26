 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home! Vinyl siding, architectural shingles and craftsman style trim! Luxury vinyl plank flooring, real wood cabinets and granite tops! Builder to provide a 1 year warranty! Terminix termite warranty transferrable to the new owner. Quality workmanship throughout! Seller will seed and straw the front and backyard. *** We have already received multiple offers on this coming soon listing. All offers due by Tuesday 2/22 at 8pm. A decision will be made on 2/23. There is no power in the house so after dark showings are at your own risk.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

My sixth grader may never give up her mask. If only adults could be this grown-up

  • Updated

This is how the mask mandate is going in our house: On Monday, the sixth grader, who wore her surgical mask all day at school, including when she ran a mile in PE, came home and plopped onto the couch to start her Mandarin homework. “You can take off your mask now,” I said. “I don’t want to!” she said. “It’s so comfortable.” This is not unusual. My 11-year-old niece is better at following ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts