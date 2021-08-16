3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $285,000

Welcome home!This beautiful Cape Cod home with rocking chair porch welcomes you with beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main floor! This gem has a spacious family room with cozy brick wood burning fireplace and beamed ceiling and leads to the flex room with French doors that would be perfect as an office or dining room! Large eat in kitchen. This plan offers a convenient main level owners suite with full bath. Upstairs is two oversized bedrooms upstairs with additional storage and large closets. Enjoy looking out at the park like treed backyard from the spacious deck. Home included a private storage room which would be great for a small workshop! Great location in a quiet community