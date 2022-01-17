MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED: OFFER DEADLINE 12PM 1/16/2022. ADORABLE! Cute, cozy & calling your name! Dollhouse of a home ready for new homeowners to love it as the original homeowner has from the beginning. 3BR/2BA ranch sits proudly on a corner lot with a large backyard & storage shed. Open floor plan offers spacious FAM RM w/inviting wood-burning FP, vaulted ceiling & room to move! DR & KITCHEN boast gleaming wood floors. KITCHEN features an abundance of classic white cabinets, white appliances & a pantry. Primary suite also features a vaulted ceiling & connects to the primary BA which provides a double sink vanity, tub/shower combo & soothing light for days! You will love the large walk-in closet! Secondary bedrooms offer lots of space. Second full bath w/shower/tub combo & those awesome classic white cabinets. They never go out of style! Single car garage for your car or all of your storage needs! Privacy fence around rear patio. Great location in established neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $287,000
-
- Updated
