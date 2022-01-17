3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $289,000

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom corner lot across from a park! This home offers a formal living room as well as a rec room/den, formal dining room, updated kitchen with new white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Fresh neutral paint throughout and LVP flooring. Bathrooms have been updated as well as the light fixtures throughout. The primary bedroom offers a private deck plus there is a patio off of the den. Lots of trees and privacy. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one! Call Krista Cutler, Cutler Realty Group, 704-737-6975