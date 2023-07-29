Location, Location, Location!!!!! Welcome home! In this beautiful 2 story townhome, you will find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & a large walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. So many bonuses, open floor plan, kitchen island, including stainless steel appliances, backs up to the woods for privacy. Within close proximity to Camp North-end, Noda, Uptown and the University area, quick access to plenty of grocery stores, shops, and eateries in the surrounding area, as well as I-85, I-77, I-485, and I-277. Don’t miss out on this beautiful home! Schedule your tour today.