3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $294,215

Limited Time ONLY 5.875 FIXED RATE/30 YEAR + $6,000 towards buyer Closing Cost!! This offer ends on 11/14! This is a stunning townhome. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. The great room features an electric fireplace. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground. $5000 in closing costs if one of our three preferred lenders are used. Pictures are of a sample unit. Free SS No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions. This is a middle unit.