Limited Time ONLY 5.875 FIXED RATE/30 YEAR + $6,000 towards buyer Closing Cost!! This offer ends on 11/14! This is a stunning townhome. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. The great room features an electric fireplace. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground. $5000 in closing costs if one of our three preferred lenders are used. Pictures are of a sample unit. Free SS No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions. This is a middle unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $294,215
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County School Board member Laura Blackwell was a clear winner and the leading vote-getter in the school board race.
Diamond Staton-Williams is currently a Harrisburg councilmember.
Pam Escobar
Carpenter, Floyd and Treadaway endorsed for school board
Street, who has been an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus County for the last eight years, competed against incumbent Judge Juanita Boger-Allen.
Brian Floyd
Cabarrus County Commissioner Lynn Shue led the way, and Republicans took all three commission seats up for election.
Carolyn B. Carpenter
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Trojans have used the power of self-belief to become one of county’s best stories
CONCORD – Arguably the best high school football story in Cabarrus County this fall is that of the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.
The Concord Police Department has charged a person it says is responsible for three recent armed robberies.