CALL THIS HOME YOURS IN 30 DAYS!! This is a stunning townhome. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. The great room features an electric fireplace. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground. $4000 in closing costs if one of our three preferred lenders are used. Pictures are of a sample unit. This unit is a middle unit. No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $294,215
Related to this story
Most Popular
Running through some of Concord’s older areas Sunday was enlightening. A lot is going on but a lot needs to happen.
Yeah I know it’s not Friday. Procrastination and a computer software issue has me behind, but here we are with a couple of juicy tidbits to report.
Shots were fired into her apartment.
SALISBURY — Food Lion is proud to announce nearly 300 associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are 10 lon…
RALEIGH — Polly Burns of Polkton said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw a $1 million prize on her $10 scratch-off ticket.
It is July. Mosquitos are breeding in neglected bird baths, groundhogs are destroying the fruits and vegetables of my gardening labor, and the…
Sammy Kershaw has COVID-19 and is unable to perform in Kannapolis this Friday, July 15, at Village Park. However, Kannapolis Parks and Reactio…
KANNAPOLIS — The N.C. Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis is set to induct new members in a ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the historic…
Friday was a pretty special day for Wendell Moore Jr.
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.