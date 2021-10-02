This one is ready to move in - if you are looking for a brand new home but don't have 4 months to build - this one is definitely for you. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features an open floorplan with upgraded LVP flooring on the main level. The kitchen is perfect - with a ton of upgrades, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a 5 burner gas range. The kitchen island easily seats 4. The Echo thermostat and Simply Safe alarm will convey. There's additional entertaining space in the 2nd floor loft and the 17'x13' deck! The owners suite features a tray ceiling, an on suite with double vanity, separate tub and shower. Enjoy the rear loaded attached 2 car garage with a 2 car, carport.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Patrons will now be able to take their alcoholic beverages and walk outdoors in Kannapolis' new West Avenue District.
- Updated
"She was an angel sent from God, and she was always helping others. The rescue world will not be the same without her." Friends and colleagues remember Judy Poler.
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Leaving a legacy is what many people hope to do for their children. Most people leave only memories and material possessions for them. Few act…
- Updated
SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according t…
"If you want to leave, take good care, hope you make a lot of nice friends out there."
Week 6 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
- Updated
Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...