3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $295,000

This one is ready to move in - if you are looking for a brand new home but don't have 4 months to build - this one is definitely for you. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features an open floorplan with upgraded LVP flooring on the main level. The kitchen is perfect - with a ton of upgrades, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a 5 burner gas range. The kitchen island easily seats 4. The Echo thermostat and Simply Safe alarm will convey. There's additional entertaining space in the 2nd floor loft and the 17'x13' deck! The owners suite features a tray ceiling, an on suite with double vanity, separate tub and shower. Enjoy the rear loaded attached 2 car garage with a 2 car, carport.