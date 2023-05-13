Welcome to this move-in ready townhome boasting 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Upon entering, you'll immediately notice the fresh coat of paint, featuring neutral colors that perfectly complement any style. The main floor's open floor plan provides the perfect space for entertaining, with a cozy living room that flows seamlessly into the dining area and kitchen. The galley kitchen features plenty of counter space, modern stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinetry, and door that opens to the back patio. Head upstairs to discover the luxurious master suite, complete with vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closet. The master bath has double vanities, making getting ready in the morning a breeze. This property offers lots of storage space, with ample closets throughout the home. Parking is also a breeze with the attached garage. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beautifully updated townhome. Schedule a viewing today to experience this gorgeous property for yourself!