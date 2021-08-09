AN ADORABLE RANCH: Special Owners and a recent top-notch renovation make this lovely ranch style home special through and through. Nicely nestled in Cabarrus Woods, between Charlotte’s University Area and downtown Harrisburg and convenient to I-485. ** WITH NO HOA** 1530+SF home has new doors, windows, fixtures, gorgeous LVT flooring, neutral tones throughout and brings in plenty of natural light. A charming front room and enormous drop-down den complete with impressive masonry fireplace that couldn’t be cozier. NEW KITCHEN complete with extended white shaker cabinets, granite and a brand-new stainless appliance package. NEW BATHROOM boasts granite and gorgeous grey tile. HUGE MAIN BEDROOM and 2nd bedroom with backyard view. Huge, fenced yard with great walk-out appeal offers endless outdoor possibilities. Home has only had 2 owners and has been very well cared for. 10019 ARBORDALE AVENUE IS A GEM. Be sure to put this one on your list! HOME COVERED by America's Preferred Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $296,500
