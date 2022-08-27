 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $297,409

READY TO CLOSE!!! UP TO $30,000 for Down Payment Assistance for buyer's who qualify for the program! This is a stunning townhome. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. The great room features an electric fireplace. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground. $4000 in closing costs if one of our three preferred lenders are used. Pictures are of a sample unit. This unit is a Middle unit. No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions.

