Situated on a low-maintenance block is this neat and tidy three-bedroom home. With an open-plan layout featuring modern finishes and fixtures, and a quiet and peaceful location, this property is sure to impress from the moment you arrive. Immediately inside you’ll discover stunning wide-plank flooring underfoot in the main living spaces, plush carpets in the bedrooms and stylish fixtures throughout. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a pantry, an island and sweeping countertops. From here you can move into the spacious living and dining area, or for those times you feel like dining alfresco you can step out through the sliding glass doors to the back patio. All 3 bedrooms in the home are generous in size, as are the two well appointed full baths and one half bath. A well-equipped laundry nook extends the layout further. This home is also furnished with a Fridge and a full stainless steel appliance package!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $299,000
