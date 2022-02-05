Coming soon! Brand New Construction 3 bed 2 bath home. Enjoy the open layout w/spacious kitchen and dining area. Minutes away from shopping, dining, & entertainment. You will fall in love with this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Brian Roach, 43, was last seen around Glenwood Street Jan. 13. wearing jeans, black shoes, a big jacket with a hoodie, and a red backpack
- Updated
Eli Lilly and Company is headed to Concord with a $1 billion investment in a manufacturing campus at The Grounds, the site of the Old Philip Morris plant.
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
Reasons range from not liking the wardrobe choice to Disney ‘trying to destroy fabrics of our society’ Poor Minnie. All she wanted to do was update her wardrobe, and now she’s the topic of outrage in the Twitterverse. But why are people so upset that a fictional Disney character will wear a pantsuit during Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration? The reasons range from not liking the ...
- Updated
The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping the City of Concord with repairs on Pitts School Road at Concord Parkway, which is expect to remain closed for several days.
- Updated
Dr. Melvin Douglass and Chairwoman Karen Soares have handed in their resignations to the Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustees.
- Updated
CONCORD — With dining options being limited due to COVID-19 and staffing issues, Marcie Trivette came up with an idea for guests to enjoy dini…
- Updated
CONCORD — One person is dead after a house fire in the Logan Community early Saturday.
- Updated
Actor and Cabarrus County native Dillon Mann said his new film "Airborne" has a message of hope and banding together.
- Updated
Well, Google Fiber is making news in Cabarrus County. On Wednesday, a contract crew for the tech giant burst a water main on Pitts School Road…