3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $299,900

This open floorplan home features 10' ft floor to ceiling windows in the living and dining space. Spacious Kitchen with island, breakfast bar and window seat. New appliances in the kitchen include stove, microwave and dishwasher. The master suite has a walk-in closet along with double vanity, garden tub and shower in the master bath. Great for first time home buyer with most furniture included in sale. New roof in 2021. Two car garage and back deck. Home nestled in Hubbard Woods Community conveniently located off Mallard Creek Road with close access to 485 and 85. MULTIPLE OFFERS-HIGHEST AND BEST BY 6PM SUNDAY JANUARY 30TH