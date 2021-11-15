 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $299,900

This beautiful ranch home sits on almost an acre lot with NO HOA!!! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large deck around back is great for entertaining and is constructed with composite decking boards. Property also includes invisible fencing for your furry friends. This property is great for growing your own veggies and also has a nice size 12 x 16 She shed. Convenient to major interstates, I-485, shopping and restaurants.

