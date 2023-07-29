Amazing rental opportunity, centrally located in the heart of desirable Wesley Heights! This craftsman style townhome is less than a block from the Lynx Gold Line Trolley! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, and an open floor plan, what's not to love? Close to shops & restaurants, and just a 3 minute drive to Uptown, this location cannot be beat! You have breathtaking views of Uptown from one of the bedrooms! Pinky's, Rhino Market and so much more are walkable, or enjoy a scenic bike ride on the greenway to Frazier Park. Oversized windows, open upper floor, and attached 2 car garage make this the perfect rental for YOU! Landscaping, trash, and water included. Security ready. Pets at owner's discretion.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $3,200
