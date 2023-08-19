New, modern, townhome located in trending Belmont neighborhood. Enjoy the best views of Uptown skyline from EVERY floor of the house, including the turf-covered, private rooftop. Attached 1-car garage for parking, with overhead storage. Features include hardwood floors throughout (stairs have anti-slip carpet tiles), 3 bedrooms (one includes a built-in Queen Murphy Bed frame and shelving/storage), 3.5 baths, oversized kitchen island, LOTS of kitchen storage and main floor open concept. In the primary suite bedroom there are 2 closets. The primary ensuite bathroom has a double vanity, linen closet and oversized walk-in, glass-walled shower. Roller blinds throughout the house. The rooftop deck includes tables, chairs and a retractable awning to provide shade when needed. Located within a few blocks of some of Charlotte's best restaurants, coffee shops, greenways, parks and light rail access. The home is just 20 minutes from the CLT International Airport.